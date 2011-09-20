Russia's Yandex launches in Turkey

MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russia's most popular search
engine, Yandex , said on Tuesday it has launched a web
portal in Turkey, yandex.com.tr, betting on its growing internet
audience as it expands beyond its traditional CIS markets.
Yandex, which raised $1.43 billion in a blockbuster initial
public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq, said it opened an office in
Istanbul to support search and other services tailored
specifically for Turkish users.
"We have considered countries with a well-developed internet
market, a growing web user audience and a lot of local language
content. Turkey was a clear first choice," said Arkady Volozh,
Yandex CEO.
Yandex also already operates in the former Soviet states of
Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Belarus and has ambitions to become a
global player.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)