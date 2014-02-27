UPDATE 1-Yangzijiang Shipbuilding eyes mega container ships

* Q4 net profit falls 8 percent to $121.85 million
* Pre-tax margin at 34.5 percent vs 32.9 percent last year
SINGAPORE Feb 27 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
Holdings Ltd, a top Chinese shipbuilder, plans to
build more mega container ships for shipowners eager to cut
operating costs.
Yangzijiang is China's third-largest listed shipbuilder by
market capitalisation and has boasted profit margins that dwarf
those of domestic and overseas peers.
Yangzijiang is ready to hand over its first mega container
ship in March, which can move around 10,000 standard twenty-foot
(TEU) containers, and is planning to build vessels that can
handle up to 18,000 boxes.
"We want to make container ships our signature product,"
said Ren Yuanlin, Yangzijiang's chairman.
On the company's outstanding order book of $4.6 billion,
which rose from $3.9 billion at the end of September last year,
81 bulk carriers take up 55 percent of the total value while the
rest are container ships, company data showed.
The company said to gain access to the megaship market it
will likely offer lower prices than those offered by the Korean
yards like Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, Samsung
Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Daewoo Shipbuilding and
Marine Engineering Co Ltd.
"It is absolutely the path for Yangzijiang," said Jon
Windham, an analyst at Barclays in Hong Kong, referring to the
company's ambition in building larger ships.
Shipping companies have been under pressure to upsize their
vessels in order to cut down fuel costs, despite the fact that
capacity growth has outpaced demand increase and freight rates
remained under pressure.
"There are two choices if you are a container shipping
company; you either exit the business or you order bigger
ships," said Windham of Barclays.
In 2013, containers ships with capacities larger than 8,000
TEU dominated new orders globally. Vessels with a combined
capacity of 19.2 million deadweight tonnes (DWT) were ordered,
up from 2.7 DWT in 2012, according to the World Shipyard Monitor
published by Clarkson Research Services.
Yangzijiang said it plans to deliver another eight 10,000
TEU ships, after handing over the first one to shipowner Seaspan
Corp next month.
Q4 NET PROFIT FALLS
Yangzijiang's fourth-quarter net profit dropped 8 percent as
income from shipbuilding decreased.
It reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 746.3 million
yuan ($121.85 million) and a full-year net profit of 3.1 billion
yuan, slightly higher than Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 3.0
billion yuan.
The pre-tax margin for the year stood at 34.5 percent, up
from 32.9 percent a year earlier, compared with an industry
median of 10 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company's shipbuilding business posted a 43 percent
gross margin due to high-margin contracts secured before the
global financial crisis. Shipbuilding prices have since slid,
and the company had warned investors that profit margins could
be squeezed as construction of ships on lower-margin orders took
over the yard's docks.
The company has recently signed a contract to build two
semi-submersible drilling rigs for $825 million with an option
for two similar rigs, the second offshore engineering equipment
order it has won since the jackup rig order in 2012.