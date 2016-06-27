Yankees, StubHub enter deal to resell tickets - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
June 27 The New York Yankees and eBay Inc's StubHub agreed to a $100 million deal allowing it to take charge of reselling Yankees tickets, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
As part of the six-and-a-half year deal, StubHub will be able to advertise inside the stadium. The new pact will come in effect post the 'All Star' break, Bloomberg reported on Monday. (bloom.bg/28YpyqW)
StubHub will replace Ticketmaster, which currently runs the Yankees ticket-resale business, according to the report.
The baseball team and StubHub were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
COLOGNE, Germany, Jan 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel told German industry leaders on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade in an indirect rebuttal to comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's about border taxes on car imports.
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.