Turkey's Yapi Kredi says talks continue on sale of insurance arm

BRIEF-Aryzta doesn't anticipate a capital increase - conf call
* Pipeline is strong, we are not losing our customers - conference call
ISTANBUL, March 26 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank said on Tuesday talks were continuing on the sale of its Yapi Kredi Sigorta insurance arm after sources said Germany's Allianz had agreed to buy the unit for nearly 950 million euros.
"Our talks and work on the subject are not finalised yet, and a deal has not been signed yet," the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
ZURICH, Jan 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,248 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .