Norway's Yara is fined NOK 295 mln over bribes

OSLO Jan 15 Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara has been fined 295 million Norwegian crowns ($48.49 million) by Norwegian police in a corruption case involving bribes in the company's businesses in Libya, India and Switzerland, the company said on Wednesday.

"The Board of Yara International ASA has informed the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime that the company acknowledges guilt and accepts a corporate fine," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 6.0844 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
