2012年 12月 7日

Yara buys Bunge's Brazilian fertiliser business in $750 mln deal

OSLO Dec 7 Norway's Yara will buy the Brazilian fertilizer business of commodities giant Bunge in a deal valued at $750 million, the firms said on Friday.

The companies also entered into a long-term supply agreement, enabling Bunge to continue supplying fertiliser to farmers as part of its grain origination activities.

The deal has an enterprise value of $750 million, including net operating capital value of $385 million and other assets valued at $365 million.

