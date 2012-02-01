UPDATE 2-Yara ups Burrup stake in Australia output boost

* Buys 16 pct of Australia firm for $143 mln

By Balazs Koranyi

OSLO, Feb 1 Yara, the world's largest ammonia-based fertiliser maker, will raise its stake in Australia's Burrup to run it jointly with oil and gas group Apache Corp and boost output to capitalise on the country's mining boom.

Norway's Yara will pay $143 million to increase its Burrup stake to 51 percent from 35 percent, leaving Apache with the rest in a deal that includes an agreement to build a new ammonium nitrate plant to supply Australia's mining industry.

"Today marks the end of a challenging period for what we have always regarded as a world-class asset, and we look forward to integrating Burrup fully into Yara's global production system," Yara Chief Executive Joergen Ole Haslestad said.

A 65-percent stake in Burrup, to be renamed Yara Pilbara, was put up for sale in May by receivers appointed by ANZ Bank , Australia's fourth biggest lender, to recoup a loan to Burrup's founder, Pankaj Oswal.

Burrup operates one of the world's largest ammonia facilities in Western Australia with a capacity of 850,000 metric tonnes annually, producing about 6 percent of the total world output of tradable ammonia.

Apache, Burrup's natural gas supplier, agreed in December to buy the 65 percent stake but Yara, the firm's minority owner, had the right to match the bid.

"It was expected that they would take advantage of the opportunity," said Magnus Smistad, an analyst at Fondsfinans.

He called the purchase price "OK" and added: "I would look at it as positive."

Another analyst, who asked not to be named, called the $143 million price tag for 16 percent of Burrup "a little bit negative" for Yara and said the deal was hard to evaluate without knowing the price Apache negotiated for gas to supply the plant.

But he added: "On the positive side, this clears the way to do the explosives project for the nearby mining industry they have been wanting to do."

Following the Burrup deal, Yara and Apache will go ahead with plans for new 330,000 tonne technical ammonium nitrate plant, to supply the Australian mining sector. Yara will own 75.5 percent and Apache the rest. The two have estimated the project could cost about $700 million, but declined to comment further on costs on Wednesday.

So-called "technical" ammonium nitrate is used for explosives in the mining business.

Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton operate some of their largest iron ore mines in the nearby Pilbara region of Australia, shipping hundreds of millions of tonnes of ore per year to China.

Yara and Apache are in talks with Australian explosives maker Orica to sell a stake in the new plant, a Yara spokesman told Reuters.

"A process is ongoing and the likely outcome is that Orica will be on the ownership side of the TAN (ammonium nitrate) project," the spokesman said, while stressing that no decision had been made and a different outcome was also possible.

An Orica spokeswoman declined to comment.