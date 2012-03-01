REFILE-Yara to build Australia explosives plant with partners

OSLO, March 1 Norway-based fertiliser
maker Yara has tentatively agreed to build an explosives plant
on the Burrup peninsula in western Australia with joint-venture
partners Orica and Apache, it said on Thursday.
"Yara has signed a heads of agreement with Orica and Apache
via joint venture to build a 330,000-metric-tonnes ammonium
nitrate plant on the Burrup peninsula and to distribute ammonium
nitrate and other explosives products to mining customers in the
Pilbara region," the Norwegian firm said.
It said Yara would operate the plant while explosives
manufacturer Orica would manage sales and distribution. Each
would have a 45-percent stake in the company while oil-and-gas
group Apache would have 10 percent.
Final agreement is subject to further negotiation and board
approvals, Yara said.