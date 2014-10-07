Norway's Yara fires CEO, continues CF Industries merger talks

OSLO Oct 7 Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara
international said on Tuesday it had fired chief
executive Joergen Ole Haslestad and that its merger talks with
CF Industries would continue.
Chief Financial Officer Torgeir Kvidal will take over as
acting CEO and lead the Yara team.
"Yara's board have concluded that Haslestad is not the right
person to lead the company going forward, also in light of the
on-going talks with CF Industries," Yara's chairman of the
board, Leif Teksum, said in a statement.
"Haslestad would not have a role in a potential merged
company."
Haslestad was originally set to retire next year, and Yara
first appointed aluminium producer Norsk Hydro's CEO
Svein Richard Brandtzaeg to run the firm from early 2015, but
Brandtzaeg resigned from the job after learning about the merger
talks.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)