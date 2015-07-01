Norway's Yara says UK sale to CF Industries could boost dividend

OSLO, July 1 Norway's Yara could
increase its dividend after agreeing on Wednesday to sell its 50
percent stake in British fertiliser manufacturer GrowHow UK to
joint venture partner CF Industries for a cash payment of
$580 million.
The partners both bid for full control of GrowHow, which
owns and operates nitrogen production facilities in Britain,
under a so-called shoot-out process, with the higher bidder
taking the asset.
"When the price reached this level it was so high that we
rather would be sellers than buyers," Yara's Head of Investor
Relations Anders Lerstad told Reuters.
"If we don't find the right growth alternatives we'd be more
than happy to pay out the money to the shareholders," he added.
"Over the last years we have paid out more (than the
dividend policy dictated), and we would like to do that in the
future as well".
Yara has a dividend policy of paying out between 40 and 45
percent of its net income. Last year it paid out 47 percent of
net income.
In October last year, Yara and Illinois-based CF broke off
merger talks after they failed to agree on terms of a deal that
would have created a global fertilizer concern with an
enterprise value approaching $30 billion..
Analysts had seen Yara as the most likely purchaser of the
GrowHow UK stake.
"We are surprised that CF was willing to place a higher bid
than Yara, given that Yara has larger synergies with GrowHow
through its downstream network," Pareto Securities analyst, Jon
David Gjertsen, said adding that he saw the sale as accretive to
Yara.
Yara shares were up 0.6 percent at 0955 GMT broadly in line
with Oslo's benchmark index. Yara trades at around 10.94
times forward earnings -- a discount to CF Industries' 13.42
times multiple, Thomson Reuters data showed.
