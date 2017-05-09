Norwegian firms Yara, Kongsberg to build self-steering container ship

OSLO May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara
and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe
are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's
first fully electric and self-steering container ship.
"The new zero-emission vessel will be a game-changer for
global maritime transport contributing to meet the United
Nations sustainability goals," the companies said on Tuesday.
Automobile makers and technology companies are already
working working on the development of self-driving cars and
trucks, as well as electric vehicles.
The planned autonomous container feeder will cut emissions
from road transport when it starts shipping products from Yara's
Porsgrunn plant to Norway's Brevik and Larvik ports for global
deliveries in 2018, the companies said.
Brevik and Larvik ports are about 14 km and 26 km away from
Porsgrunn respectively by road.
The ship is expected to operate initially as a manned
vessel, moving to remote-controlled operation in 2019 and to
fully autonomous mode from 2020.
