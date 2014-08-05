UPDATE 2-Norway's Yara buys Brazilian phosphate miner

* Yara to buy stake for $225 mln
* To inject another $165 mln in equity
* Will fund $550 mln of investment through 2019
* Has option to buy the last 40 pct
OSLO, Aug 5 Fertilizer firm Yara agreed
to buy a 60 percent stake in Brazilian phosphate miner Galvani
Indústria for $390 million, including future equity commitments,
further expanding in its key market.
Norway's Yara will pay Brazilian entrepreneur Rodolfo
Galvani Jr $225 million for the stake and has committed to
injecting $165 million of fresh equity, while also agreeing to
spend around $550 million until 2019 on developing the firm's
mines.
"The Galvani acquisition will help secure phosphate
fertilizer capacity in the centre of the country and in the
attractive and fast-growing agri frontiers of Brazil," Yara said
in a statement. "This acquisition represents another significant
step in realizing our Latin American growth strategy."
Yara spokesman Thor Giaever said the firm also has an option
to buy the remaining 40 percent of Galvani, but only after
completion of expansion projects, with the option price related
to earnings.
The deal comes a year after Yara completed its $750 million
acquisition of Bunge's fertilizer business in Brazil,
which gave it 22 blending facilities across the country along
with some production capacity.
The Galvani business, which owns mining, production,
blending and warehousing facilities, had revenues of $352
million last year and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of $48 million.
The firm has one brownfield and two greenfield mining
projects under development with capacity of more than 2 million
tonnes of phosphate rock per year. Start-up is expected three to
five years after Yara completes the deal.
"These appear reasonably full valuation metrics, but the
company specialises in the downstream phosphate fertiliser SSP
(single superphosphate) which sees strong growth in Brazil,"
brokerage Liberum said in a note. "Galvani is also backwardly
integrated into phosphate rock which allows solid margins."
Yara spokesman Giaever said there were more consolidation
opportunities in Brazil and Latin America but declined to
comment on whether the company would make more acquisitions in
the near future.
Swedbank analyst Hans Erik Jacobsen said Brazil is the
world's fourth-biggest consumer of fertilizer and one of the
countries where consumption was growing fastest.
"Fifty percent of the phosphate consumed in Brazil is
imported, so local production should be very profitable,"
Jacobsen said.
Yara shares were up 0.5 percent at 292.2 crowns in morning
trading, in line with Oslo's main share index.
