UPDATE 4-EOG inks $2.5 billion deal in shift to low-cost Permian shale

(Adds details of purchase, updates share price)
By Ernest Scheyder
Sept 6 EOG Resources Inc said on Tuesday
it would buy privately held Yates Petroleum Corp for $2.5
billion in stock and cash, in the latest move by a U.S. energy
company to acquire acreage in the Permian Basin, one of the
country's most cost-effective oil fields.
EOG's shares rose more than 6 percent to $94.94 at
mid-afternoon as analysts said the deal was inexpensive for the
company.
The buyout, which had been under negotiations for months,
follows a string of Permian land purchases in the past year by
companies that include Pioneer Natural Resources Co and
WPX Energy Inc.
The Permian is the largest U.S. oil field, with 189 of the
country's 481 total active rigs in early August, according to
the latest data from energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc
.
With the acquisition, EOG would shift its focus away from
the Eagle Ford shale, a more expensive Texas field that had
helped the company grow into the largest onshore oil producer in
the contiguous United States during the past decade. Much of the
Permian acreage is near EOG's existing well locations and
pipeline infrastructure.
"This deal really isn't about getting bigger. It's about
getting better," EOG Chief Executive Bill Thomas told investors
on a Tuesday conference call after announcing the acquisition.
"We'll be able to grow oil (production) with less capital
and more efficiently than we do now."
The company plans to start drilling on the new acreage as
soon as the deal closes in October and boost capital spending in
the Permian in 2017, he said.
EOG will issue 26.06 million shares valued at $2.3 billion
and pay $37 million in cash in exchange for Yates, which was
founded by Martin Yates, Jr. in New Mexico in 1907 and is run by
his descendents.
The deal would raise EOG's position in the Permian and
adjacent plays by more than 200,000 acres, to 574,000 acres, and
double its position in the Delaware Basin in southern New Mexico
and West Texas.
Yates, which holds 1.6 million net acres across the western
United States, mainly operates in the Permian Basin and the
Powder River Basin in northeast Wyoming and produces 29,600
barrels of crude oil equivalent per day.
The purchase by EOG, which has an investment-grade credit
rating, reinforces the desire by companies that can afford to
make acquisitions to "play offense," Tudor, Pickering & Holt
analysts wrote in a note to clients.
EOG said it would assume $245 million of Yates' debt and
$131 million of anticipated cash from Yates.
Wells Fargo Securities LLC acted as financial adviser to
Yates Petroleum.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston and Sudarshan Varadhan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Richard Chang)