UPDATE 1-Advantage, Bain, Orix in final round for Yayoi-sources

(Adds details, background)
* Final bids due on Nov. 21 -sources
* Yayoi has $65 million EBITDA -sources
By Junko Fujita and Wakako Sato
TOKYO, Nov 17 Private equity firms
Advantage Partners, Bain Capital and Japanese financial company
Orix Corp have advanced to the final round of bidding
for MBK Partners planned sale of software developer Yayoi, in a
deal worth about $800 million, sources said.
If successful, MBK's exit from Yayoi would be Japan's
third-largest private equity deal this year after Bain Capital's
$2 billion purchase of restaurant chain Skylark and Carlyle
Group's purchase of ballbearing maker Tsubaki Nakashima
in March for about 66 billion yen.
Final bids for Yayoi, which generates steady cash flow from
software to manage accounting systems, are due on Nov. 21, five
sources said, who declined to be identified as the sale process
is private.
Yayoi has an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of around 5 billion yen ($65 million), and
a bid of 12.5 times would take the value north of $800 million.
The shortlist for Yayoi, with two private equity firms and
one corporate bidder, mirrors the August auction of a similar
Australian software firm, MYOB. On that deal, global funds Bain
and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts contested the asset with
British software firm Sage Plc.
Bain eventually won that deal, valuing MYOB at around 11.3
times EBITDA, around 10 percent below the failed Sage bid.
In 2010, KKR paid around 12.5 times EBITDA for a majority
stake in accountancy software vendor Visma, while HG Capital
bought Italy's TeamSystem for 11.3x EBITDA, UBS said in a
research report.
While cash rich corporate bidders bring high multiples to an
auction, the Yayoi asset also offers Advantage and Bain a chance
to deploy capital from multi-billion dollar funds, and Japan's
mega banks have the liquidity to back them.
Advantage Partners is managing a fund worth about 220
billion yen for investments in Japan and overseas, while Bain
Capital is seeking to raise over $2 billion for its second Asia
fund.
Pan-Asia fund MBK acquired Yayoi in 2007 for 71 billion yen,
or about 17 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), at the height of the leveraged buyout
boom.
($1=76.95 Japanese Yen)
(Writing by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Mike
Nesbit)