Yellow Media says court suspends debt payments ahead of hearing

Sept 19 Canada's Yellow Media Inc said the Quebec Supreme Court suspended all its debt-related obligations starting from Sept. 30, as it readies to consider the company's recapitalization plan next month.

Following the order, the company said it will not pay C$25 million in principal repayment due on Oct. 1.

In July, Yellow Media revealed plans to cut its C$1.8 billion debt by more than half and revamp its board as it struggles to move its telephone directory business to an online model.

The company's stock is valued at C$31.2 million ($31.97 million).

Earlier this month, the Toronto Stock Exchange approved the recapitalization plan after debtholders and shareholders voted in favor.

Shares of Montreal, Quebec-based Yellow Media closed at 6.5 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.