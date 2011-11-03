UPDATE 1-Yellow Media adj profit rises on online push

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Follows alerts)
Nov 3 Telephone directory publisher Yellow Media Inc posted a 14 percent rise in third-quarter profit after adjusting for an impairment charge, as its move to reduce debt load and transition to a digital platform showed signs of paying off.
In September, the Canadian company said it would take a C$2.9 billion goodwill charge in the third quarter and stop paying dividends.
For the July-September period, net loss from continuing operations was C$2.8 billion, including the charge.
Excluding the charge, it earned C$74.6 million, or 14 Canadian cents a share, up from C$65.6 million, or 12 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
The company, which gets about three-quarters of its revenue from selling advertisements in its Yellow Pages and related business directories, said revenue fell 9 percent to C$323.4 million due in part to lower print revenue.
However, in a sign that its digital push was gaining ground, online revenue rose 26 percent and accounted for more than 27 percent of total revenue compared with 20 percent a year ago.
Shares of the company closed at 34.5 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.