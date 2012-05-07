版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 06:35 BJT

UPDATE 1-Yellow Media posts C$2.9 bln loss on charge

May 7 Telephone directory publisher Yellow Media Inc posted a C$2.9 billion net loss in the first quarter on an impairment charge and the debt-ridden company began a scramble to refinance debt set to mature from this year.

January-March net loss was C$5.61 per basic share, hit by a C$2.9 billion ($2.91 billion) goodwill impairment charge. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations halved to 13 Canadian cents per share from the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue fell 17.3 percent to C$289.1 million, primarily hit by lower print revenue.

The company, which had about C$1.5 billion in net debt at the end of March, said its board has assembled a committee to complete any refinancing deal this fiscal year.

Yellow Media also said it has adjourned its annual meeting, which was to be held on Wednesday, for want of quorum.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐