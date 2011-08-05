Yellow Media shares drop on analyst price cuts

* Shares down 9 pct to C$1.00 in heavy trading
* Desjardins, CIBC, National Bank, BMO cut targets
* Fresh drop follows results, dividend cut on Thursday
* Phone directory publisher seeks digital transition
TORONTO, Aug 5 Shares of Yellow Media Inc
YLO.TO slid again on Friday after analysts cut their price
targets on the Canadian phone directory publisher, which is
struggling to make a transition to digital media.
The stock sunk to an all-time low on Thursday after the
company reported disappointing second-quarter results, slashed
its dividend and withdrew its outlook. Later Standard & Poor's
downgraded its credit rating.
"Until we are convinced that the road to positive organic
growth is clearly established, which we are unable to forecast
at this time, we view trading in the shares to be a speculative
endeavor," said Desjardins Capital Markets Research, which cut
its target to C$1.50 from C$3.90.
On Friday the shares dropped 9 percent to C$1.00, slightly
higher than Thursday's lifetime low of 95 Canadian cents. The
stock was one of the most active on the Toronto Stock Exchange
on Friday.
Desjardins was joined by CIBC, which slashed its target to
C$1.25 from C$5.50. National Bank Financial cut to 80 Canadian
cents from C$1.50, and BMO Capital Markets revised its target
to 75 Canadian cents from C$1.50.
Yellow Media has struggled with declining demand for ads in
its Yellow Pages and related directories. It faces stiff
competition in selling ad space and coaxing advertisers to buy
prime placements on its mobile platform. It is struggling with
a C$2.16 billion debt load.
The company reported a loss of 5 Canadian cents a share,
down from a profit of 9 Canadian cents in the same quarter last
year. It slashed its dividend to 15 Canadian cents from 65
Canadian cents.
Also on Thursday, S&P cut the company's long-term corporate
credit rating to "BB+" from "BBB-".
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)