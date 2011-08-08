CORRECTED - Yellow Media shares touch all-time low

(Corrects debt burden figure in paragraph 2 to C$2.16 billion, not million; corrects share price in first bullet to C$0.86, not C$86)

TORONTO, Aug 8 Shares of Yellow Media Inc YLO.TO sank to an all-time low on Monday as investors punished the Canadian telephone directory publisher for weak earnings, a credit downgrade and a series of price-target cuts last week.

The company, which has struggled with a transition from print to digital media and a C$2.16 billion debt burden, on Thursday reported second-quarter results that missed analyst expectations. It also slashed its dividend by 77 percent, suspended share buybacks and withdrew its outlook.

S&P cut the company's long-term corporate credit rating to "BB+" from "BBB-." [ID:nL3E7J4381]

Five Canadian financial institutions cut their price targets following the results and credit downgrade. Scotia Capital downgraded the stock's rating to "sector underperform," citing concerns about Yellow Media's ability to execute the transition to a new business model.

Late Monday morning the stock fell 10.4 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange to 86 Canadian cents. Earlier it reached an all-time low of 81 Canadian cents. The shares have lost more than 85 percent of their value this year.

The company has faced declining demand for print ads in its Yellow Pages and related directories. It has had difficulties in selling online ad space and coaxing advertisers to buy prime placements on its mobile platform.

Since the second-quarter results were announced, the stock has fallen by more than a dollar.

Paul Steep, analyst at Scotia Capital anticipated further weakness, and lowered the stock's price target to C$0.75 from C$3.75.

"Yellow Media will continue to face tough end-markets," he said in a note to clients. He added that the transition to the online business model remains slower than forecast. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Frank McGurty)