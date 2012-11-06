Yellow Media posts profit, print sales continue to decline

Nov 6 Canadian telephone directory publisher
Yellow Media Inc reported a third-quarter profit, but
lower print segment sales hurt revenue.
Yellow Media has been struggling to stem a slide in sales in
its print business as more people shift to internet-based giants
such as Google Inc for local listings.
The company is also looking to pare its huge debt load of
C$1.80 billion as of June 30.
Net profit from continuing operations was C$24.0 million, or
4 Canadian cents per basic share, compared with a net loss from
continuing operations of C$2.81 billion, or C$5.52 per basic
share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included an impairment charge of C$2.9
billion.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose to C$77.1
million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, from C$69.2 million, or
14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.