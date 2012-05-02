CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Yelp quarterly revenue rises

* Q1 loss/shr $0.31 vs $0.19, a year ago

* Q1 rev up 66 pct

* Sees Q2 rev $29-$31 mln

May 2 Customer reviews website Yelp Inc widened its loss in the first quarter, but posted a 66 percent increase in revenue.

In its first quarterly results since becoming a publicly traded company in March, Yelp delivered a full-year revenue forecast that beat Wall Street targets.

The company projected that revenue for the full year would range between $128 million and $132 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had been looking for $124.4 million in 2012 revenue.

Shares of Yelp were up 59 cents at $23.16 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Yelp's rosy outlook came as Zillow Inc, an online real estate company that made its debut as a public company last summer, reported better-than-expected first quarter financial results and announced a $40 million acquisition of RentJuice. Shares of Zillow were up 5.2 percent to $37.99 in a fter hours trading on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, OpenTable Inc, an online restaurant reservation service, saw its shares tumble nearly 16 percent on Tuesday after missing analysts' first-quarter revenue expectations.

Yelp made a sparkling market debut earlier this year buoyed by optimism ahead of Facebook's public listing, which is expected later this month.

Yelp, which makes money by selling ads and other services to local businesses, such as restaurants and electricians, said that its number of active business accounts more than doubled year-on-year in the first quarter. The company said it launched versions of its service in 11 new markets in the first quarter, including Brussels, Antwerp and Oklahoma City.

Yelp, which competes with Angie's List, said average monthly unique visitors to its website grew 53 percent to 71.4 million.

Operating expenses nearly doubled year-on-year and Yelp reported a net loss of $9.83 million, or 31 cents a share, in the three months ended March 31. In the first quarter of 2011, Yelp had a net loss of $2.75 million, or 19 cents a share.

Yelp's revenue in the first quarter totaled $27.38 million, up from $16.5 million in the year ago period.

Yelp said revenue in the second quarter will range between $29 million and $31 million. The company said that adjusted EBITDA would range between a loss of $8000,000 and $500,000.