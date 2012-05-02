CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Yelp quarterly revenue rises

* Q1 loss/shr $0.31 vs $0.19, a year ago
* Q1 rev up 66 pct
* Sees Q2 rev $29-$31 mln
May 2 Customer reviews website Yelp Inc
widened its loss in the first quarter, but posted a 66 percent
increase in revenue.
In its first quarterly results since becoming a publicly
traded company in March, Yelp delivered a full-year revenue
forecast that beat Wall Street targets.
The company projected that revenue for the full year would
range between $128 million and $132 million. Analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had been looking for $124.4 million in
2012 revenue.
Shares of Yelp were up 59 cents at $23.16 in after-hours
trading on Wednesday.
Yelp's rosy outlook came as Zillow Inc, an online real
estate company that made its debut as a public company last
summer, reported better-than-expected first quarter financial
results and announced a $40 million acquisition of RentJuice.
Shares of Zillow were up 5.2 percent to $37.99 in a fter hours
trading on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, OpenTable Inc, an online restaurant
reservation service, saw its shares tumble nearly 16 percent on
Tuesday after missing analysts' first-quarter revenue
expectations.
Yelp made a sparkling market debut earlier this year buoyed
by optimism ahead of Facebook's public listing, which is
expected later this month.
Yelp, which makes money by selling ads and other services to
local businesses, such as restaurants and electricians, said
that its number of active business accounts more than doubled
year-on-year in the first quarter. The company said it launched
versions of its service in 11 new markets in the first quarter,
including Brussels, Antwerp and Oklahoma City.
Yelp, which competes with Angie's List, said
average monthly unique visitors to its website grew 53 percent
to 71.4 million.
Operating expenses nearly doubled year-on-year and Yelp
reported a net loss of $9.83 million, or 31 cents a share, in
the three months ended March 31. In the first quarter of 2011,
Yelp had a net loss of $2.75 million, or 19 cents a share.
Yelp's revenue in the first quarter totaled $27.38 million,
up from $16.5 million in the year ago period.
Yelp said revenue in the second quarter will range between
$29 million and $31 million. The company said that adjusted
EBITDA would range between a loss of $8000,000 and $500,000.