Yelp picks banks for IPO -WSJ

Nov 8 Yelp, which runs a website for online reviews, has picked Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N) as the lead underwriters for an IPO that would value the company at up to $2 billion, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Goldman and Citi declined to comment. Yelp was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York and Alistair Barr in San Francisco)