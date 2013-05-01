版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 04:11 BJT

Yelp's quarterly loss narrows on strength in local ad business

May 1 Consumer review website Yelp Inc posted a narrower quarterly loss, helped by strength in its local advertising businesses.

Net loss narrowed to $4.8 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $9.8 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 68 percent to $46.1 million.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐