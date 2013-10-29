Yelp's quarterly loss widens

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Oct 29 Yelp Inc, operator of a consumer reviews website, reported a wider quarterly loss as it spent more on marketing.
Yelp's net loss widened to $2.3 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $2.0 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 68 percent to $61.2 million.
Sales and marketing costs rose 60 percent to $34.1 million.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.