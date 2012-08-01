UPDATE 2-New markets, partnerships to boost Yelp's FY revenue

* Q2 rev $32.7 mln vs est $30.5 mln

* Q2 loss/share $0.03 vs est $0.06

* Sees FY rev $135 mln-$136 mln

* Shares up 13 pct after market

Aug 1 Customer reviews website Yelp Inc's second-quarter revenue jumped 67 percent as it signed up more advertisers, and the company raised its revenue forecast riding on partnerships.

Yelp now sees full-year revenue of between $135 million and $136 million, up from its prior forecast of $128 million to $132 million.

Active local business accounts, or the number of businesses that advertise with the company, rose to 32,000 in the second quarter from about 27,000 in the first as it launched operations in new markets.

"We are now active in 90 Yelp markets around the world and we believe there are more than 1000 cities like these, leaving ample room to continue launching in these markets," chief executive Jeremy Stoppelman said on a call with analysts.

Yelp, which had 78 million monthly active users at the end of the quarter, said it expects that number to grow through partnerships with Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc .

Yelp's services are expected to be integrated into the new maps services on Apple's latest mobile operating system iOS6, while results from Yelp's listing would be included on Bing search engine following a recent deal with Microsoft.

Yelp, which competes with Google Places, Yahoo! Local, Local.com Corp and Angie's List Inc , publishes user-generated reviews of local businesses on its website. It makes money by selling ads and other services to local businesses such as restaurants.

Yelp reported a net loss of $2 million, or 3 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with $1.2 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 67 percent to $32.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected a 6 cents per share loss on $30.5 million in revenue.

The company's shares rose 13 percent after the bell. They closed at $18.82 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Yelp's stock has risen 37 percent since its debut in March, outshining other high-profile internet stocks like Facebook Inc , Zynga Inc and Groupon Inc, which have all seen their market value erode after an initial pop.