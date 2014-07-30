Yelp turns profitable as small businesses drive growth

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
July 30 Yelp Inc, the operator of consumer review website Yelp.com, reported its first profit as a public company as more small businesses advertised on its website and mobile app.
The company reported a net income of $2.7 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $878,000, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 61.4 percent to $88.8 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute