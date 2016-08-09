Yelp's quarterly revenue rise more than expected

Aug 9 Consumer review website operator Yelp Inc's quarterly revenue rose a bigger-than-expected 29.5 percent as investments in sales and marketing led to more businesses and consumers signing up for its services.

The company's net revenue rose to $173.4 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $133.9 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue to increase to $169.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Yelp also posted net profit of $449,000, or 1 cent per share, for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company also raised its full-year 2016 revenue forecast. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)