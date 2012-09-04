UPDATE 2-Donors pledge $6.4 bln in aid to Yemen

* Year-long uprising pushed veteran president from power
* Country trying to rebuild economy
* More than half Yemenis live under poverty line - UN
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Sept 4 International donors pledged $6.4
billion in aid to Yemen on Tuesday, meeting the state's
immediate need for financial support as it struggles towards
becoming a democracy against the backdrop of a humanitarian and
security crisis.
The poorest Arab country was driven to the brink of
bankruptcy by a year-long uprising that in February pushed
long-time president Ali Abdullah Saleh from power and allowed al
Qaeda to build its presence in lawless tribal regions.
"More than 10 million Yemenis sleep and wake up in the
morning without (knowing if) they will have food for the day,"
said Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the U.N. resident coordinator for
Yemen, adding that 54 percent of Yemenis live under the poverty
line.
Yemeni officials had earlier said they needed $4.7 billion
in aid by the end of a formal transition period in February
2014, as the country attempts to balance a massive gap in its
budget and rebuild its economy.
Yemen, which is also facing insurgencies from Islamist
militants and secessionists in the south, and a conflict with a
Zaidi Shi'ite group in the north, elected an interim government
in February with a mandate to govern for two years.
Western delegates to the donor conference said they were
satisfied with the amount of aid pledged, which they thought
likely to be increased at a follow-up meeting in New York during
the U.N. General Assembly this month.
"The total number amounts to $6.396 billion, which will
adequately ... fund the short term as well as significant
portions of the long term," Inger Andersen, vice president for
Middle East and North Africa at the World Bank, told the donor
meeting.
SAUDI AID
More than half the aid pledged on Tuesday, $3.25 billion,
had already been promised by Saudi Arabia at a meeting in May.
That figure includes a $1 billion loan that was paid into
Yemen's central bank on Tuesday and comes with a four-year grace
period, Yemeni Deputy Finance Minister Jalal Omar Yaqoub said.
Another $1.75 billion of the Saudi aid will come in the form
of export credit, Yaqoub said, adding that the world's top oil
exporter has already given Yemen over $2.2 billion in oil and
fuel products this year.
"We require assistance in all forms, registry support in
cash and also contributions to the development programme,"
Yemen's Foreign Minister Abubakr al-Qirbi, told Reuters.
The United States, which wants to prevent instability in
Yemen from spreading in the oil-rich region, said it would
provide $345 million in security, humanitarian and development
assistance this year, over double last year's aid.
According to a handout provided by the World Bank, the
United States will give another $250 million in each of 2013 and
2014.
Britain is to provide a grant of 196 million pounds ($312
million) and the World Bank promised a grant of $400 million on
top of $700 million in aid it has already pledged.
Inger Andersen, the World Bank vice president for Middle
East and North Africa, said Yemen needed financial support of
$11.9 billion in the short and medium term, of which $4.7
billion was required within 18 months.
A handout from Yemen's Planning and International
Cooperation Ministry broke down the immediate costs, required by
2014, saying $300 million was needed to support the political
transition, $445 million for security, $3.5 billion for
humanitarian needs, and $470 million for economic stabilisation.
Yemen and donor countries have set up a mutual
accountability framework, both to ensure that aid is properly
spent, and that countries deliver on their pledges.