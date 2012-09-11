版本:
Yemen defence minister survives assassination attempt-sources

SANAA, Sept 11 A car bomb targeting Yemeni Defence Minister Major General Muhammad Nasir Ahmad exploded outside the prime minister's office in Sanaa on Tuesday, killing at least five bodyguards but the minister was safe, government sources said.

The attack came following the death of the number two leader of the Yemeni branch of al-Qaeda, Said al-Shehri, in an attack in eastern Yemen last week.

