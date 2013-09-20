版本:
CORRECTED-Gunmen shoot dead around 10 soldiers in second southern Yemen attack

(Corrects to show the soldiers were in a military headquarters and not on patrol)

ADEN, Sept 20 Gunmen killed around 10 soldiers in an attack on a military headquarters in the town of Mayfaa early on Friday in the southern Yemeni province of Shabwa, a security official said.

The gunmen later stole vehicles belonging to the security forces and escaped, local residents said.

Around 20 soldiers were killed in a separate attack in Shabwa on Friday morning. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Editing by Angus McDowall and Alison Williams)
