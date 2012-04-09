UPDATE 4-Yemeni army clashes with Islamists in south, 57 killed

* 32 militants, 19 soldiers and six tribesman killed
* Fighting erupts when militants attack military camp
* Warplanes bomb checkpoint held by al Qaeda militants
By Mohammed Mukhashaf
ADEN, April 9 At least 57 people were killed on
Monday in Yemen when fighters from an al Qaeda-linked group
attacked a military camp near the southern city of Lawdar,
residents and local officials said.
The fighting started at dawn when militants from Ansar
al-Sharia (Partisans of Islamic Law) attacked the camp in Abyan
province, about 120 km (75 miles) from southern port city Aden.
The group seized control of a significant amount of
territory in Abyan during the turmoil that led to the
replacement of President Ali Abdullah Saleh by his deputy, a
deal that Saudi Arabia and the United States hope will prevent
al Qaeda from getting a foothold near key oil shipping routes.
Conflict with Islamists in the south is only one of several
challenges facing new president, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who
took office vowing to fight al Qaeda, only to have more than 100
soldiers killed in attacks during his first few days in power.
Twenty seven fighters were killed in Monday's clash with the
army and five when warplanes bombed a checkpoint they were
holding, officials and residents said. Eighteen soldiers, an
army colonel, and six pro-government tribesmen were also killed.
A military official said the army drove the fighters away
from the area around the camp. The militants said in an emailed
statement that none of their fighters was killed in the clash,
and threatened to attack Lawdar.
Intermittent gunfire was heard throughout the afternoon
while the military carried out a second air strike, but no
casualties were reported, officials and residents said.
Mohammed Nasser, a resident of Lawdar, speaking by telephone
with the sound of artillery and small arms fire audible, said
the fighting lasted three hours.
A local official said tribal militiamen joined the fighting
alongside the military, and that at least 10 soldiers and
tribesmen were wounded.
"We ask for the state and the army to provide us with heavy
weapons because we are fighting with our own personal arms and
the other side has advanced weapons like RPGs (rocket-propelled
grenades) and bazookas," said Ali Ayda, a tribal fighter. "We
will not surrender our town until death."
Washington, which has pursued a campaign of assassination by
drones and missiles against alleged al Qaeda targets in Yemen,
wants Hadi to reunify a military that split between Saleh's foes
and allies last year, and focus it on "counter-terrorism".
Yemen's main airport in the capital Sanaa was paralysed for
a day after Hadi sacked the air force commander, a relative of
Saleh, on Friday, and pro-Saleh officers responded by blockading
the airport with vehicles.
A government official said they backed down only after
warnings from the United States and Gulf countries which crafted
the deal that made Hadi president.
In Sanaa, a military committee tasked with restructuring the
armed forces oversaw the evacuation of troops and dismantling of
some checkpoints belonging to rival divisions of the military,
an official said.
The official, who asked not be named, said checkpoints
controlled by the Republican Guard, led by Saleh's son, and
renegade general Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar were being dismantled.
Separately, unidentified gunmen attacked a military
checkpoint in Aden, killing two soldiers, a security official
said. He gave no further details.
The country's top oil committee, chaired by Prime Minister
Mohammed Basindwa, met on Monday to decide crude oil exports in
June, the state news agency Saba reported.
China's Unipec, the trading arm of top Asian refiner Sinopec
Corp, won a bid to buy 100,000 barrels a day of Masila
crude in June, the agency said.