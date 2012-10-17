FEATURE-Yemeni debate over drones emerges after Saleh's fall

* Post-Saleh interim leader says approves each U.S. drone
strike
* Public anger becomes more vocal over civilian deaths
* Hadi risks losing domestic support for transition
SANAA, Oct 17 Yemen's interim president has won
U.S. praise for cooperating in a war on al Qaeda, but his recent
public support for drone strikes that sometimes kill civilians
could undermine his domestic popularity and stir sympathy for
militants.
Yemen, an Arabian Peninsula country where al Qaeda militants
exploited a security vacuum during last year's rising against
Ali Abdullah Saleh, has witnessed an escalated campaign of U.S.
missile strikes in recent months, often using the pilotless
aircraft known as drones.
In a departure from Saleh's policies, Yemeni President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi spoke openly in favour of the drone
strikes during a trip to the United States last month. Praised
by the U.S. ambassador in Sanaa as being more effective against
al Qaeda than his predecessor, Hadi was quoted as saying that he
personally approved every attack.
The comments came after a September strike that killed 12
civilians in Radaa, a small Yemeni town south of Sanaa, and the
storming of the U.S. Embassy in the capital by protesters angry
over an anti-Islam film made in California.
Youth activist Ibrahim Al-Mothana said Hadi, elected in
February for a two-year transitional period, was trying to win
favour with international donors but imperils support at home.
"He's trying to get international legitimacy, and he needs
American and European support, so I think that's what drove him,
rather than being more open and frank about it," he said.
"Hadi's main task is the national dialogue, which will
create a new national contract. But if the process is undermined
by drones, that will be problematic."
Leaked U.S. diplomatic cables said that Saleh had agreed in
2009 to a covert U.S. war on Islamist militants and accepted to
take responsibility for attacks when necessary.
Bashraheel Hesham Bashraheel, chairman of the al-Ayyam
newspaper group, said Hadi had won short-term respect from some
Yemenis for being more open about drones than Saleh.
"He wants to make a clear distinction, he wants to say I
approved every raid. It gives the impression he is in control
and not the Americans," Bashraheel said. "It impressed people
and earned him some respect. He's not lying like Saleh used to."
However, with public anger rising, politicians are becoming
more vocal in their opposition to U.S. operations.
The Shi'ite Islamist Houthi movement and influential Sunni
cleric Abdul-Majeed al-Zindani - on a U.S. terrorism list - have
stepped up criticism of drones in the past month.
"At first people didn't talk, but after Radaa, things have
changed, said Ali Abd-Rabbu al-Qadi, a parliamentarian from
Maareb where many attacks have taken place. "These air strikes
prepare the ground for al Qaeda and terrorism."
Yemenis complain the U.S. focus on militants is a violation
of sovereignty that is driving many towards al Qaeda and
diverting attention from other pressing issues such as
unemployment, corruption, water depletion and economic revival.
Hadi is under U.S. pressure to prioritise the war on
militants, who set up al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)
in 2007 by merging the Yemeni and Saudi branches of the network
founded by Osama bin Laden.
"The Americans only think of use of violence, they need to
think of using development," said Mohammed al-Mutawakel, a
political science professor. "They failed in Afghanistan and
Iraq. I hope they don't make the same mistake again in Yemen."
PARTIES TACIT SUPPORT
Parties in the post-Saleh interim government have been
largely silent or even expressed muted public support over drone
strikes, in an effort to win the favour of a country seen as the
real source of political power in Yemen, analysts say.
The United States, eager to see Yemen recover from upheaval
that put the impoverished state on the verge of collapse, has
said it would provide $345 million in security, humanitarian and
development assistance this year - more than double last year's
aid but much less than needed, one government official said.
Western diplomats say they believe most Yemenis support the
operations, but acknowledge that public opposition is rising.
"Nobody wants to see the drones (but) we have people who are
posing an imminent threat to the security and stability of Yemen
as well as threatening security throughout the world," a senior
diplomat said. "The solution ultimately will be on the basis of
building up Yemeni capabilities."
While Washington usually avoids comment, the UK-based Bureau
of Investigative Journalism, which tracks U.S. operations, says
between 36 and 56 civilians have died this year.
At a recent funeral for those who died in the attacks in
Radaa, relatives suggested tribes would take revenge if Sanaa
did not do something to stop them.
"We are just farmers, in our homes, who are disturbed
constantly in the middle of the night by American planes above,"
said Jamal Abdu al-Sabouri, a relative of one of the Radaa
victims. "We want a solution and we demand that Hadi pay
attention to this issue... We want security and stability but if
they're going to disturb us, we'll disturb everyone too."
In the chaos of the disintegration of Saleh's system of
tribal and religious alliances, tribes have taken steps to
express displeasure with Hadi's government. Electricity lines
were attacked in Maarib last month after a court issued death
sentences against kinsmen accused of al Qaeda militancy.
"A strike like this isn't a simple thing. It makes us lose
hope in the state or that there even exists a Yemeni state
here," said Muhammed Muqbil, who lost three relatives.