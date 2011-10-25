Yemen LNG says gas pipeline fixed

Dubai Oct 25 Yemen LNG has repaired a pipeline blown up on Oct. 15 and expects to resume operations at the Balhaf export terminal on Oct. 26, the company said on Tuesday.

"The teams have been fantastic," said François Rafin, the General Manager of the Total-led company. "We are back in business; Balhaf will restart on Oct. 26."

Yemen LNG said all planned tanker loadings in November will be maintained and that cargoes cancelled in October will be redelivered by early January.

"Surveillance and the protection of the pipeline have been further upgraded after the sabotage," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Jason Benham)