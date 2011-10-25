UPDATE 1-Yemen LNG fixes feed line, readies for restart

(Updates throughout)

By Daniel Fineren

Dubai Oct 25 Yemen LNG expects to resume operations at the Balhaf liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal on Wednesday, after repairing its sabotaged feed pipeline, and has boosted security to prevent further attacks, the company said on Tuesday.

The terminal run by France's Total was forced to close after the pipeline carrying gas to it from central Yemen was blown up on Oct. 15, but could resume exports soon after annual maintenance is concluded.

"The teams have been fantastic," Yemen LNG General Manager Francois Rafin said. "We are back in business; Balhaf will restart on Oct. 26."

The $4.5 billion plant -- the impoverished country's biggest industrial complex -- had been scheduled to shut for annual maintenance on Oct. 23 but the operators began that work after the pipeline was blown up.

Yemen LNG said in a statement that any cargoes that have not been exported in late October because of the outage will be delivered by early January, while those scheduled for November loading will go ahead as planned.

The sabotage of the main pipeline supplying the 6.7 million tonne per year (mtpa) LNG export terminal follows a series of attacks on oil pipelines which have intensified the country's economic crisis in 2011.

Most attacks by anti-government tribesmen or al Qaeda militants have so far focused on Yemen's small oil pipeline network but the increasing importance of gas as a source of government funds could prompt more attacks, analysts say.

Yemen LNG says it has boosted security to protect the 320-km-long pipeline route across the sparsely populated, mountainous and increasingly lawless country.

"Surveillance and the protection of the pipeline have been further upgraded after the sabotage," Yemen LNG said.

Yemen LNG has three long-term contracts with GDF-Suez, Korea's Kogas and Total Gas & Power for a total of 6.7 mtpa.

It has the capacity to export around 100 cargoes a year and has supplied gas to Korea, China, Japan, India, Kuwait, Spain, Britain, France, the United States, Mexico and Chile. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Jason Benham and Jason Neely)