Yemen president offers conditional dialogue with al Qaeda

* Hadi says Islamist militants must lay down arms first
* Al Qaeda unlikely to accept gesture
* Fears of jihadis threatening Saudi Arabia, oil shipping
By Andrew Hammond
SANAA, Sept 26 Yemen's president offered
dialogue to Islamist militants including al Qaeda on Wednesday,
but said they must agree first to put down weapons and reject
support from abroad.
Restoring stability to Yemen has become an international
priority given fears that jihadi fighters could entrench
themselves in a country and threaten world No. 1 oil exporter
Saudi Arabia next door and important world shipping lanes.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and other Sunni
Muslim militant g roups including Ansar al-Sharia gained ground
last year during a popular uprising that forced out veteran
autocratic president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who had been seen by
Washington as its best ally in containing militants.
Since replacing Saleh in February, President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi has waged an army offensive to oust such groups
from areas of Abyan province in south Yemen while the United
States has stepped up a campaign of missile strikes on them.
"I always say that, despite the blood that has been spilled,
homes destroyed and people displaced, it is possible to open a
dialogue," Hadi said in a speech broadcast on the occasion of
the 50th anniversary of the Yemeni republic.
"But (this is) on condition that al Qaeda announces its
agreement to cast aside its weapons, repent of its extremist
ideas that are far from Islam, and give up protecting armed
elements from outside the country."
AL QAEDA UNLIKELY TO RESPOND
It is unlikely that the hardcore ideologues who lead al
Qaeda would take up Hadi's offer. But it may have more resonance
with Yemenis who have been sucked into the militant orbit for
social or economic reasons.
They include members of Ansar al-Sharia, a local Yemeni
phenomenon that some analysts say may have been set up with
hidden state backing in the final year of the Saleh era as a way
of confusing the political landscape and dividing his opponents.
AQAP, which has carried out attacks in Yemen, wounded Saudi
Arabia's deputy interior minister in a bomb blast, and tried to
put bomb packages on U.S.-bound airliners, is an amalgamation of
Saudi and Yemeni al Qaeda figures under a largely Saudi command.
Yemen's new government and Washington have made tackling
militants their top priority in seeking to restore order in the
Arabian Peninsula state, salvage an economy that has not been
able to prevent starvation in some remote regions, and usher
disparate political and communal groups into a dialogue.
Hadi said that he had sometimes faced pressure from what he
called intermediaries to open dialogue with AQAP and Ansar
al-Sharia, an apparent reference to conservative Salafi clerics.
Such Sunni clerics have been annoyed by Hadi's willingness
to open up to Shi'ite Islamists of the Houthi movement, a
militia which controls some areas of north Yemen and is being
included in the political transition.
The U.S. ambassador to Yemen praised Yemen's fight against
al Qaeda in comments to Reuters this week. He said the
government was more effective now than at any time since 2000,
when a bomb attack on the USS Cole in Aden port killed 17 U.S.
servicemen.
Militants have hit back since they were ousted from Abyan
with a string of attacks on security officials and a suicide
attack on a military parade in May that killed 100 soldiers.