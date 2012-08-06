Yemen's Aden refinery resumes output - official

ADEN Aug 6 Yemen's Aden refinery has resumed production after halting operations for nine months because of attacks on the country's main oil pipeline, an official at the refinery told Reuters on Monday.

Two shipments of crude oil from Yemen's Ras Isa oil terminal on the Red Sea coast have arrived in Aden, enabling the refinery to resume production. It will pump crude at a reduced rate of 60,000 barrels per day (bpd), the official said, declining to be named under briefing rules.

Attacks on the pipeline by disgruntled tribesmen stopped the crude flow last year and forced the closure of the refinery, which has a capacity of 150,0000 bpd. This left the impoverished country dependent on fuel donations from Saudi Arabia and on imports.