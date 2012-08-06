UPDATE 1-Yemen's Aden refinery resumes output - official

* Refinery processing oil at reduced rate
* Has capacity of 150,0000 bpd
* Oil shipments from Ras Isa to Aden to continue
ADEN, Aug 6 Yemen's Aden refinery has resumed
production after halting operations for nine months because of
attacks on the country's main oil pipeline, an official at the
refinery told Reuters on Monday.
Two shipments of crude oil from Yemen's Ras Isa oil terminal
on the Red Sea coast have arrived in Aden, enabling the refinery
to resume production. It will pump crude at a reduced rate of
60,000 barrels per day (bpd), the official said, declining to be
named under briefing rules.
"Production will be regular at the refinery with 600,000
barrel weekly shipments from Ras Isa," the refinery official
said.
Attacks on the pipeline by disgruntled tribesmen stopped the
crude flow last year and forced the closure of the refinery,
which has a capacity of 150,0000 bpd. This left the impoverished
country dependent on fuel donations from Saudi Arabia and on
imports.
Last month Yemen's oil minister said the lengthy outage has
cost the impoverished country up to $15 million a day in lost
revenues.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly attacked
by Islamic militants or disgruntled tribesmen since
anti-government protests created a power vacuum in 2011.
Insurgents had been emboldened by a decline in government
control over Yemen last year during protests that eventually
ousted long-time president Ali Abdullah Saleh, and seized
several southern cities before being driven out this year.
Despite the resumption of operations, Yemen's Aden refinery
continued to seek oil products via tenders, traders said. The
latest one, issued last week, was for 480,000 tonnes of gasoil.