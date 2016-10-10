Merchant ships off Yemen brace for more danger after attacks on navy craft

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 10 Missile attacks from Yemen on
Western military craft risk spilling over into nearby busy sea
lanes which could disrupt oil supplies and also other vital
goods passing through the tense area, shipping and insurance
sources say.
While shipping companies have yet to divert ships, there are
growing worries that any further escalation could hinder oil
supplies and potentially lead to higher insurance costs for
shipments.
The route is among the world's busiest and used by major
shipping groups such as container line Maersk and
oil tanker carriers including Norway's Frontline and
Iran's NITC, which has benefited this year from the lifting of
international sanctions on Tehran.
A ship insurance source said some ships coming into Yemeni
ports were already switching off their tracking systems, which
allow anyone to monitor their movements via the Internet, due to
the violence in the country.
The source said war risk insurance premiums to Yemeni ports
such as Hodaida in the north, already amounted to hundreds of
thousands of dollars of cover for every vessel.
A U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer was targeted on Sunday
in a failed missile attack from territory in Yemen controlled by
Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, a U.S. military spokesman said,
although the ship was not hit.
The Houthi movement on Monday denied its forces had carried
out a missile attack on a U.S. warship.
The attempted strike on the USS Mason came just a week after
a United Arab Emirates vessel was attacked by Houthis and
suggests growing risks to the U.S. military from Yemen's
conflict.
The attacks took place around the Bab al-Mandab gateway
though which nearly four million barrels of oil are shipped
daily to Europe, the United States and Asia.
"The Bab al-Mandab is a vital artery for shipping," said
Gavin Simmonds, security and commercial policy director with the
UK Chamber of Shipping.
"International shipping is totally dependent on the ability
of the international community to provide safe transit of
commercial vessels along major sea lanes."
The UN last week said it took threats to shipping around Bab
al-Mandeb "extremely seriously".
"It is a deteriorating situation and it is worrying that
this longer range weaponry is being used in the area," said
Phillip Belcher marine director with INTERTANKO, an association
which represents the majority of the world's tanker fleet.
Yemen has a 1,900-km (1,181 mile) coastline that also juts
into the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea - a vast area to police given
international navies are already stretched combating Somali
piracy in the region, which had been contained in recent years.
The U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence said in a report last
week commercial ships in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab and Gulf of
Aden areas should operate "under a heightened state of alert as
increasing tensions in the region escalate the potential for
direct or collateral damage to vessels transiting the region".
Riyadh is leading a coalition of Arab states which began
launching air strikes against the Houthis in Yemen 18 months ago
to restore to power ousted President Abd Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi.
The war has killed at least 10,000 people and brought parts
of Yemen, by far the poorest country in the Arabian peninsula,
to the brink of starvation. Both sides accuse the other of war
crimes.
(Editing by David Evans)