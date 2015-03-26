Total says sites in Yemen unaffected by military action

PARIS, March 26 French oil major Total
said its sites in Yemen had not been impacted by military action
in the country on Thursday after warplanes from Saudi Arabia and
Arab allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust
Yemen's president.
Total said its offices in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, were
closed, and that it was continually monitoring the situation.
"The security measures on the sites where Total is present
are being maintained at their maximum level," Total said in a
statement.
The 6.7 million-tonnes-a-year Yemen LNG plant operated by
Total lies about 400 kilometres east along the coast from Aden.
