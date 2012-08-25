Yemeni minister survives assassination attempt

ADEN Aug 25 Yemen's Transport Minister Waed
Abdullah Bathib survived an assassination attempt on Saturday
when shots were fired at his car, a local government official
said.
Nobody was hurt in the attack in the southern city of Aden,
but Bathib's car was pockmarked by bullets, the official told
Reuters.
He said that the shots were fired from another car. It was
not clear who was behind the attack in the Khormaksar district
of the city or how many gunmen were involved.
Bathib is a member of the Yemen Socialist Party, the former
ruling party of South Yemen, of which Aden was the capital,
before its unification with the north in 1990.
The Middle East's poorest country, where guns outnumber
people by a ratio of three to one, is grappling with an
insurgency by al Qaeda sympathisers in the south and a conflict
in the north with the militant Houthi group of Zaydi Shi'ite
Muslims.
It also faces a southern separatist movement aimed at
establishing a new state of south Yemen with Aden as the
capital.
Former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who had ruled in north
Yemen since 1978, was forced from power early this year after a
year-long popular uprising that caused splits in the military
and divided the country's powerful tribes.