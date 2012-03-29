UN council worried by Yemen political deterioration

* Also concerned about intensified attacks in Yemen
* Raises issue of recruitment of child soldiers
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, March 29 The U.N. Security
Council expressed concern on Thursday at a political
deterioration in Yemen threatening a transition to democracy in
the Middle East state where year-long protests ended former
president Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33-year rule.
Saleh left office last month, handing power to Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi under the terms of an agreement crafted by his Gulf
neighbors, with U.S. and U.N. backing, that envisions elections
in 2014. The military is to be restructured in the meantime.
But the year of protests against Saleh and fighting among
Yemeni factions have allowed al Qaeda's regional wing to seize
swathes of south Yemen and Shi'ite Muslim Houthi rebels to carve
out their own domain in the north.
"The Security Council expresses concern at the recent
deterioration in cooperation among political actors and the
risks this poses to the transition," the 15-nation panel said in
a statement. "The Security Council expresses its strong concern
about intensified terrorist attacks."
A split in the military has also led to fighting among rival
units and threatened to tip into civil war.
The council also noted "with concern that children continue
to be recruited and used by armed groups and certain elements of
the military and calls for continued national efforts to
discourage the use and recruitment of child soldiers."
It called upon political actors in Yemen to remain committed
to the political transition, to constitutional order, and to
play a constructive role and reject violence.
The United States and Saudi Arabia are keen for the Gulf
transition plan to work, fearing that a power vacuum in Yemen is
giving Islamist militants space to thrive alongside a key crude
shipping strait in the Red Sea.
Saleh's son and nephew have control of key units armed for
"counter-terrorism" by the United States, which was the target
of an abortive bomb plot by the Yemeni branch of al Qaeda.
Many southerners complain that northerners have
discriminated against them and usurped their resources. Most of
Yemen's fast-declining oil reserves are in the south. The
central government has denied there was any discrimination
against the south.
Yemeni factions, including separatists who want to reinstate
a southern state which united with the north in 1990, have been
invited to a national dialogue ahead of a parliamentary poll.
The Security Council also urged all parties in Yemen to
allow unimpeded safe access for humanitarian aid.
"The Security Council notes the formidable economic and
social challenges confronting Yemen, which have left many
Yemenis in acute need of humanitarian assistance," it said.