UPDATE 2-Turkey's Yildiz buys United Biscuits as pursues global quest

* Yildiz says wants to expand United Biscuits
* No financial details disclosed
* Deal is part of Yildiz global strategy
(Adds comment from Yildiz chairman, details on advisers)
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, Nov 3 Turkey's largest food group
Yildiz Holding has bought UK-based cookies and snacks maker
United Biscuits, in a deal it said made it the
world's third-biggest biscuit maker and would help it expand
into new markets.
The acquisition of the maker of McVitie's biscuits, Jaffa
Cakes and Jacob's crackers is the third and largest by the
Turkish group in recent years as it strives to become a global
name.
United Biscuits' private equity owners Blackstone Group
and PAI Partners confirmed they had agreed the sale and
said the deal was expected to close shortly.
"We want to grow United Biscuits to be a global player as
part of Yildiz," said Murat Ulker, chairman of Yildiz Holding.
"This will include enhancing its position in the UK, where
Yildiz currently has minimal presence, so we will continue to
invest in the UK and Europe," he said, adding Yildiz would work
with United Biscuits' existing management.
Yildiz bought premium chocolate maker Godiva for $850
million in 2007 and DeMet's Candy Company, the U.S. maker of
Flipz chocolate pretzels and Turtles covered nut clusters, for
$221 million last year.
"In the past six years, (after) adding premium chocolate
maker Godiva and established U.S. candy maker DeMet's to its
portfolio, Yildiz Holding has taken its largest step towards
globalisation with acquiring United Biscuits," the company said
in a statement.
Yildiz - a food and beverages maker which owns Ulker Biskuvi
- said it had beaten breakfast cereal maker Kellogg
Co and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, which bought
Burton's Biscuit last year, in the United deal.
It gave no financial details.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on
Monday that United Biscuits' private equity owners were close to
sealing a deal with Yildiz for about over 2 billion pounds ($3
billion), including debt.
Yildiz had said in September that it was interested in
investing in the company.
Yildiz was advised by HSBC, United Biscuits by Centerview
Partners, and Blackstone and PAI by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Writing by
Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall, David Holmes and Pravin
Char)