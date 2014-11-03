United Biscuits close to being sold to Turkey's Yildiz Holding-source

Nov 3 United Biscuits' private
equity owners are close to sealing a deal to sell the UK-based
cookies and snacks maker to Turkey's Yildiz Holding for about
over 2 billion pounds ($3 billion), including debt, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Yildiz, a food and beverages maker which owns Ulker Biskuvi
, had said in September that it was interested in
investing in Jaffa cakes maker United Biscuits.
United Biscuits' PE owners, Blackstone Group LP and
PAI Partners, and Yildiz could announce a deal as soon as
Monday, the source said.
PAI and United Biscuits declined to comment. Blackstone and
Yildiz were not immediately available to comment.
If successful, Yildiz would have, according to various media
reports, beaten breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co, Jammie
Dodgers and Wagon Wheels maker Burton's Biscuit Co and Chinese
private equity firm Hony Capital to the deal.
($1 = 0.63 pounds)
(Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Esha Vaish in
Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)