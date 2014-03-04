Yingli expects margins miss, higher solar panel shipments

March 4 Chinese solar panel maker Yingli Green
Energy Holding Co Ltd on Tuesday warned that it would
miss its fourth-quarter gross margins forecast due to disposal
of low-efficiency cell inventory and tax adjustments.
The company estimated overall gross margins to be between
12-13 percent for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from its
earlier forecast of 14-16 percent.
Yingli also estimated an 11-12 percent rise in panel
shipments in the fourth quarter from the third, above its
previous forecast of a mid- to high-single digit percent
increase.
The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on
March 18.