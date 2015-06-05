Yingli Green revenue rises on strong solar module demand

June 5 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
reported an 8.5 percent rise in first-quarter revenue,
helped by strong demand for its solar panels.
The company, which last month raised "substantial doubt"
about its ability to continue as a "going concern" due to
indebtedness, said total revenue rose to $468.7 million in the
quarter from $432.2 million a year earlier.
The company, which has not reported a profit in the last 14
quarters, said total module shipments rose to 754.2 megawatts
(MW) from 630.8 MW.
Net loss attributable to Yingli widened to $58.6 million in
the first quarter ended March 31, from $55 million a year
earlier as cost of revenue rose more than 10 percent.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)