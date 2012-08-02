Yingli trims panel shipment, margin views

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co cut its solar panel shipment estimate for the second quarter, trimmed its gross margin expectation and said it would report a foreign exchange loss of $28 million to $30 million.
Shipment volumes will show a rise of 13 percent to 14 percent from the previous quarter, down slightly from the 15 percent growth the company had expected. It said gross margin would be a "middle single-digit percentage," rather than a "middle to high single-digit percentage."
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.