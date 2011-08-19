UPDATE 1-Yingli Green Q2 beats Street view on higher shipments

(Follows alerts)

Aug 19 Chinese solar panel maker Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd reported a second-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates as expansion in new markets drove shipments.

Net income rose to $58.1 million, or 36 cents per American depository share (ADS) from $32.1 million, or 21 cents per ADS, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 34 cents per ADS.

On that basis, Wall Street analysts on average had expected earnings of 28 cents per ADS, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $680.6 million, above $616.04 that analysts had been expecting.

"The increased shipments were primarily attributable to the improved market conditions, solid management execution and our diversified customer portfolio," Chief Executive Liansheng Miao said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Yingli boosted its second-quarter module shipment view and backed its gross margin forecast in the low-to-middle twenties .

Yingli ADS closed at $5.63 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has dropped 43 percent this year and trades at about 5.7 times 2012 earnings estimates. The MAC Global Solar Energy index has dropped about 30 percent this year. (Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore)