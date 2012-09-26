Yingli Green rejects accusations of illegal subsidies

Sept 26 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co,
one of China's largest solar equipment makers, rejected
allegations made by a group of 25 European solar panel companies
that Chinese solar panel makers were benefiting from illegal
subsidies.
The EU ProSun group, in a complaint to the European
Commission on Tuesday, said Chinese solar companies benefited
from very low interest rates thanks to government policy.
"We receive financing at the usual market rates and act
according to international accounting standards and norms,"
Yingli said on Wednesday.
Yingli said the weighted average interest rates for its
borrowings ranged from 6.3 percent to 7.1 percent between 2009
and 2011.
The China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday that the
China Development Bank Corp, a policy bank that lends
at Beijing's behest, would prioritize loans to 12 top solar
companies.
Beijing has already provided billions of dollars in credit
lines and other support to its solar industry through state-run
banks, prompting the U.S. government to impose import duties.
There are concerns that Europe will also impose similar
duties. The European Commission launched an investigation this
month after the EU ProSun group accused Chinese rivals of
"dumping", or deliberately selling products for less abroad than
at home.