UPDATE 1-China solar groups reject illegal subsidy complaint

* Interest rates for borrowing were 6.3-7.1 pct - Yingli
* Trina says borrowed at market rates
* Statements come after EU ProSun files second complaint
with EU
BANGALORE/FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Yingli Green Energy
and Trina Solar, two of China's largest solar
equipment makers, rejected on Wednesday allegations by a group
of European solar panel companies that Chinese rivals are
benefiting from illegal subsidies.
In a complaint to the European Commission on Tuesday, the EU
ProSun group said Chinese solar companies benefited from very
low interest rates thanks to government policy.
"We receive financing at the usual market rates and act
according to international accounting standards and norms,"
Yingli said.
The company added that the weighted average interest rates
for its borrowings ranged from 6.3 percent to 7.1 percent
between 2009 and 2011.
"As a publicly listed company, our funding and cost
structures are fully transparent and we have been financing our
activities at market rates from a range of sources, both Asian
and Western, private and public," Trina Solar's European head
Ben Hill said.
The China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday that the
China Development Bank Corp, a policy bank that lends
at Beijing's behest, would prioritize loans to 12 top solar
companies.
Beijing has already provided billions of dollars in credit
lines and other support to its solar industry through state-run
banks, prompting the U.S. government to impose import duties.
The United States in May imposed anti-dumping duties mostly
of 31 percent on Chinese solar panel producers.
Some expect Europe to impose similar duties. The European
Commission launched an investigation this month after the EU
ProSun group accused Chinese rivals of "dumping", or
deliberately selling products at below cost.
Europe is the biggest market for solar products, accounting
for 74 percent of global installations in 2011, according to
industry association EPIA.