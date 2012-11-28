版本:
2012年 11月 28日 星期三

Yingli's losses mount as prices remain weak

Nov 28 Solar panel maker Yingli Green Energy Holding Co, one of China's largest solar equipment makers, reported its fifth straight quarterly loss as panel prices remain weak.

Net loss widened to $161.9 million, or 98 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the third quarter, from $28.3 million, or 18 cents per ADS.

Revenue fell 47 percent to $355.9 million.

